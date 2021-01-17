James Harden Excited For Kyrie Irving’s Return: ‘It’s Going To Be Scary Hours’

James Harden on Saturday made NBA history in his first game with the Brooklyn Nets.

The eight-time NBA All-Star recorded a 32-point triple-double with 14 assists and 12 rebounds in a 122-115 win over the Orlando Magic. He became the first player ever to record a 30-point triple-double in their debut with a new team.

The performance supported Kevin Durant’s game-high 42 points, as Brooklyn showed flashes of what the rest of the league is in for with the new big three in the Eastern Conference.

Kyrie Irving wasn’t out there Saturday, but Harden already can’t wait until he is.

“Once we’re on the court together, it’s going to be scary hours,” Harden said of the Nets trio, via ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

Irving reportedly was fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating the league’s health and safety protocols after he attended a private party last weekend.

