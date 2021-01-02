James Harden Injury: Rockets Star Ruled Out Vs. Kings With Ankle Sprain

Well, the James Harden drama just took a different turn.

The Houston Rockets have scratched the star guard from the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to a right ankle sprain, according to The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen.

Harden appeared to roll his ankle late in Thursday’s win over the Kings. He was spotted shooting around much earlier than usual ahead of Saturday’s game and likely was testing it out.

This, of course, is just the latest chapter in the Harden saga. The 31-year-old has been involved in countless trade rumors in the last couple of months, especially following his preseason holdout. Harden began the 2020-21 season with the Rockets, but rumors of his potential departure have yet to subside.

Harden also caused a bit of trouble in December by attending parties and public events without social distancing or masks, one of which was in direct violation of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He was fined $50,000 as a result.

Now, it’s an ankle problem putting him back in the spotlight. And while doesn’t seem too severe, it’s probably the last thing he or the Rockets want to deal with right now.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images