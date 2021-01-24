Jaroslav Halak Stonewalls Flyers As Bruins Earn Second Straight Victory

Jaroslav Halak came up big when the Boston Bruins needed him Saturday night.

The veteran back stop didn’t face an exceptional amount of pressure against the Philadelphia Flyers, but stopped 16 shots on the night en route to a 6-1 blowout win.

With the contest still very much in question and Philadelphia gaining momentum during the second period, Halak turned away numerous Flyers attempts to maintain the Boston lead before the Bruins’ offense broke it open.

To see his finest stop of the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.