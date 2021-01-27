Jason Witten To Retire From NFL; Plans To Do So As Member Of Cowboys

Jason Witten is walking away from football for a second, and likely final, time.

The veteran tight end is retiring from the NFL after a 17-year career, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. Witten is 38 years old.

Witten came out of retirement to play the 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders after serving on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast for one season. Before that, Witten, as you surely recall, played his first 16 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Witten plans to officially retire in March, per Archer.

The reason behind that is so he can finish out his contract with the Raiders, and when the new league year begins, sign a one-day contract with the Cowboys. He wants to officially retire with the team that drafted in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft.