The Boston Celtics may have lost Wednesday night to the Philadelphia 76ers, but Jaylen Brown provided some entertainment at Wells Fargo Center.

Just not for Sixers fans.

In the final minute of the third quarter, Simmons was matched up with Brown. But the Celtics swingman absolutely cooked him before scoring over Simmons to extend Boston’s lead to 90-85.

What’s more, Brown (6-foot-6) hit Simmons (6-foot-11) with a “you’re too small” gesture.

Check it out: