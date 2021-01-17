Jaylen Brown Posts Hilarious TikTok Of Tacko Fall Dancing

If you’re going to have a big game for the Boston Celtics, just be prepared for what’s to follow.

Jaylen Brown has had fun lately posting embarrassing old pictures and videos of teammates after they go off in a game for Boston, with Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard among those who have fallen victim.

So after Tacko Fall’s huge game against the Orlando Magic on Friday, you can imagine he would be no exception.

After the game, Brown had some great praise for the young center, and took to his Instagram story to show off Fall’s dancing skills.

We hope this trend continues.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

