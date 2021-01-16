Jayson Tatum Had Appropriate Reaction To Tacko Fall’s Big Night

Tacko Fall is having fun.

The Celtics big man had six points and five rebounds in Boston’s 124-97 win over the Orlando Magic at TD garden on Friday night.

Fall is known for putting up big blocks and dunking with ease to his 7-foot-5 frame. But he went 5-for-5 from the field, making for a lot of great reactions from the bench.

What’s more impressive? The dunk for tonight’s @JetBlue Play of the Game or the reaction? 🌮 pic.twitter.com/RTQ3n2Ke0r — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 16, 2021

After the game, Jayson Tatum, who remains out after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, took to Instagram to post his reaction to his teammate’s night.

Check it out, via Forbes Sports’ Chris Grenham:

Jayson Tatum on Tacko’s 3: “🐐” pic.twitter.com/95kStGDXCQ — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 16, 2021

We’re sure Tatum wishes he was able to celebrate with his team in person, but we’ll take the socially distant cheering for now.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images