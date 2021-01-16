Jayson Tatum Had Appropriate Reaction To Tacko Fall’s Big Night

Tacko Fall is having fun.
The Celtics big man had six points and five rebounds in Boston’s 124-97 win over the Orlando Magic at TD garden on Friday night.
Fall is known for putting up big blocks and dunking with ease to his 7-foot-5 frame. But he went 5-for-5 from the field, making for a lot of great reactions from the bench.
After the game, Jayson Tatum, who remains out after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, took to Instagram to post his reaction to his teammate’s night.
Check it out, via Forbes Sports’ Chris Grenham:
We’re sure Tatum wishes he was able to celebrate with his team in person, but we’ll take the socially distant cheering for now.