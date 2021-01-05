Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Join Elite Company With Stellar Start To Season

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are on another level this season. (You probably knew that already, though.)

But the dynamic duo just managed to join some elite company thanks to their stellar start to the 2020-21 NBA season. The Boston Celtics stars have combined for 425 points through the first eight games.

Tatum (210 points) and Brown (215 points) are the first pair of Celtics players to put up 200-plus points apiece in that span since Larry Bird and Kevin McHale did so during the 1986-87 season, according to NBA.com Stats.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown become the first @celtics teammates to both score 200+ points in the first 8 games of a season since Larry Bird and Kevin McHale in 1986-87. pic.twitter.com/invaxZ3ewS — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 5, 2021

You don’t see that every day.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images