Jets’ Adam Gase Remains Mum When Peppered With Questions About Future

Incredibly, Adam Gase finished the 2020 season.

The Jets head coach, despite New York losing its first 13 games of the 2020 NFL campaign, was not among the coaches fired midway through the season. But, as recent reports have indicated, don’t count on it to stay the same moving forward.

Gase was peppered with questions regarding his future after the Jets lost to the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Patriots put together a strong second-half effort in claiming the Week 17 victory.

Here’s a few of the questions Gase was asked:

What are expectations in terms of future, anything set up with (owner/chairman) Christopher (Johnson)?

“Yeah, I mean, I’m sure we’ll talk tonight and tomorrow.”

… Given the results, what are you expectations?

“I don’t know. I’m not going to predict anything.”

Anything you believe you could’ve done differently over last two years that could have led to more success?

“That’s hard to think about right now, just coming off the field from this last game.”

Was today’s result kind of a microcosm of your career as the Jets head coach thus far?

“I don’t know that’s for you guys to determine.”

What was your message to the team Sunday?

“… Told the guys they did a good job sticking together this year, keep getting better in the future.”

Yeah, those likely will be Gase’s last words as the Jets head coach.

