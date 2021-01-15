Jets Announce Agreement In Principle To Make Robert Saleh Next Coach

The New York Jets and Robert Saleh have all but signed on the dotted line.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson first reported the team was planning to hire the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator as their next head coach, and NFL insider Adam Schefter said the deal is five years long.

Shortly thereafter, the Jets announced an agreement in principle to make the 41-year-old the 20th coach in franchise history.

As noted by Schefter’s report, seven teams around the NFL requested to interview Saleh.

We've reached an agreement in principle with Robert Saleh to become our head coach.



— New York Jets (@nyjets) January 15, 2021

We’ll see if he can turn things around in the Meadowlands.

