Jillian Dempsey Makes NWHL History In Boston Prides 5-1 Win Vs. Beauts

Jillian Dempsey knows a thing or two about making NWHL history.

The Boston Pride forward set the record in the league’s accuracy shooting competition in Feb. 2020 when she nailed four targets in a stunning 9.69 seconds.

Dempsey picked up right where she left off last season when she picked up two goals in the Pride’s 5-1 win against the Buffalo Beauts. Her second tally marked the 100th point of her career — something that’s never been done in the NWHL.

After the game, rookie Sammy Davis said what makes Dempsey such a great leader is that she cares more about the team than herself.

“The focus was on outworking the opponent, having more grit, and winning every little battle,” she said. “We want the Cup. That’s what our milestone is.”

A team player through and through.

Dempsey and Co. get back to the Herb Brooks Arena on Tuesday night against the Toronto 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can stream the game on Twitch.

