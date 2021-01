It’s no secret both Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid like to flop. A lot.

So it was somewhat hilarious when Smart called out Embiid for flailing around on the court after the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

And while Smart made some valid points, Embiid found Smart’s comments a bit interesting.

“Marcus Smart just told me that I flail a lot. I mean, come on,” he said during his video postgame press conference, via The Athletic’s Rich Hoffman.

Well, he’s not wrong.

