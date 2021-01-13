John Wall Doesn’t Seem Too Happy With Rockets’ Current Situation Either

John Wall’s first nine games with the Houston Rockets have been tumultuous, to say the least.

The star point guard has had plenty of drama to deal with since joining the team. James Harden has been the biggest culprit, from breaking COVID-19 protocols just to party to being at the center of countless trade rumors, even after the season began.

Things didn’t get much better Tuesday night as Houston fell 117-100 to the Los Angels Lakers. Harden made some pretty harsh comments after the game, too, stating the Rockets are “just not good enough,” and claims it’s a situation that he doesn’t think can be “fixed.”

Well, Wall didn’t sound too pleased with the team’s situation either during his video postgame press conference. In fact, he hinted at some issues between him and Harden when asked to reflect on their relationship so far.

“It’s been a little rocky, not going to lie about that,” he told reporters, via The Athletic’s Alykhan Bijani. “I mean, I don’t think it’s been the best it could be. That’s all I can say.”

Ya don’t say.

Wall didn’t name names, but he did seem to point a finger toward Harden.

“Like I told everybody tonight, when the one to 15 guys are all on the same page and they commit … you all will be fine,” he said, via Bijani. “But when you have certain guys in the mix that don’t want to buy in as one, it’s gonna be hard to do anything special as a basketball team … It hurts.”

When asked about Harden’s comments, Wall simply said, “No comment.”

Telling.

Grab some popcorn, because the show is just starting.

Thumbnail photo via Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images