Josh McDaniels Reportedly Assembling Staff Amid Eagles Rumors

Josh McDaniels apparently is behaving like someone who believes he could be the next head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The New England Patriots offensive coordinator recently began assembling a staff in the event he is offered the position recently vacated by Doug Pederson, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Tuesday. McDaniels, who interviewed with Philly over the weekend, reportedly is a “prime candidate” for the Eagles job, though his hiring is not yet a certainty, according to some insiders.

“I can tell you this from the McDaniels side: He felt like the interview went very well, talking to people around him, and he’s, as many coaches do at this point when you’re getting interviews for head coaching jobs, he’s already started to assemble a staff or inquire about potential staff,” Girardi said on NFL Network’s “Around the NFL.”

Here’s his full report.

Whether McDaniels eventually leaves New England for the Eagles remains to be seen. If he does, he will depart the Patriots after nine seasons as their offensive coordinator.

McDaniels previously served as offensive coordinator for the then-St. Louis Rams, head coach of the Denver Broncos and various other roles for the Patriots. McDaniels in 2018 agreed to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts before changing his mind days later.

He will be 45 years old in April.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images