Judge Rules Robert Kraft Spa Video Must Be Destroyed

A video allegedly showing Robert Kraft paying for sex acts must be destroyed.

A federal judge in Florida on Friday ordered the destruction of surveillance video allegedly showing the New England Patriots owner paying for massage parlor sex at now-closed Orchids of Asia Day Spa & Massage in Jupiter, Fla., according to court documents obtained by ESPN. U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II deemed the footage was obtained via unlawful surveillance by Jupiter police.

Kraft in 2019 was among multiple people who were charged as part of a wide-ranging investigation into massage parlors and spas where sex acts allegedly were paid for. The 79-year-old received a misdemeanor solicitation charge that was dropped in September after an appellate court ruled the aforementioned surveillance video was unusable.

Kraft, who pleaded not guilty and issued a public apology, has maintained he did not commit a crime.

