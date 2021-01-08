Julian Edelman Happy To See Barstool Fund Offer Relief To Kent State Bar

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the service industry.

Many bars and restaurants have been forced to close as a result of health and safety restrictions on indoor dining. And those that somehow managed to stay open are facing constant panic that going out of business will be their ultimate fate, too.

But there is hope for some businesses thanks to Barstool Sports’ latest charitable endeavor. And one of those bars was none other than Julian Edelman’s old watering hole during his time at Kent State.

The New England Patriots wide receiver shared video of the owner of the Water Street Tavern in Kent, Ohio getting the call from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy to inform him the bar had been selected to receive financial assistance from the Barstool Fund.

“Olllleee Water Street… plenty of memories here. Man of the people Dave, we love to see it. #GoFlashes,” Edelman tweeted.

Check out the heartwarming video below:

As of Thursday evening, the Barstool Fund raised over $20 million and helped 92 businesses.

