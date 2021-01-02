Justin Fields’ Description Of His Medical Attention During Sugar Bowl Is Horrifying

If you’re looking for the diagnosis Justin Fields received after getting popped during the Sugar Bowl, keeping looking.

Even he doesn’t know.

Of course, Fields led the Ohio State Buckeyes to a thrilling victory over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl on Friday. But it wasn’t without issue, as Fields missed a little time after getting hit by James Skalski in the second quarter.

Skalski was ejected for targeting, but Fields, obviously, returned to the game.

As to what the issue was for the quarterback, it’s unclear. And his description of what proceeded to happen is, in a word, problematic.

Justin Fields on team doctors:



"They didn't really tell me anything. I took a shot or two and just ran back out there. But it's pretty much my whole right is sore. That's messed up. And a little, my hip. But they didn't really give me a diagnosis at all. "



No diagnosis? — Erick Smith (@ericksmith) January 2, 2021

Not ideal!

You’d think that later on when not in the heat of the moment, Fields will get a description of what he’s dealing with. Hopefully that proves to be the case.

But the thought of team medical personnel effectively just saying “trust us” and proceeding to give an amateur athlete some shots to get him back on the field is a little off-putting.

The Buckeyes now will meet Alabama in the College Football National Championship.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY Sports Images