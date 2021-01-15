Karl-Anthony Towns Makes Chilling Statement After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Karl-Anthony Towns probably has been impacted by COVID-19 more so than any other player in the NBA.

Now, it’s effecting the 25-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves center again.

Friday’s game between the Wolves and the Memphis Grizzlies at the Target Center was the latest to be postponed due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Shortly after that announcement, Towns announced on Twitter he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Sure, Towns is almost 7 feet tall and a professional athlete with access to some of the best medical care in the world. But still, he has plenty of reason to be scared by this diagnosis.