Kendrick Perkins Clearly Impressed By ‘Impact’ Payton Pritchard Has On Celtics

Kenrick Perkins has spoken.

The former Boston Celtics player, now a team analyst, wants people to start putting some respect on Payton Pritchard’s name.

Pritchard appears to be the steal of the 2020 NBA Draft through Boston’s first 11 games of the season. And further proved that Friday in the Celtics’ 124-97 win over the Orlando Magic when he dropped 16 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Understandably, Perk was fired up another strong performance from the 22-year-old and wants people to begin talking about just how much of an impact he’s having on the C’s.

