Kevan Miller Fights Miles Wood For Running Tuukka Rask

Kevan Miller made Miles Wood pay for barrelling into his goalie not once, but twice.

Wood plowed into Boston goalie Tuukka Rask twice in the Bruins’ season opening win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. Wood was penalized both times, and on each occasion, the Bruins scored on the resulting power play.

But Miller finished things off Saturday mere seconds after puck drop. The Bruins defensemen dropped the gloves and decisively beat Wood in a fight.

"DON'T POKE THE BEAR"



We have dropped the gloves for the first time in 2021. pic.twitter.com/eAfD4sVukd — NESN (@NESN) January 16, 2021

It’ll be interesting if we see more of this type of fight this season with teams scheduled to play more baseball-style series.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images