Kiké Hernández Rumors: Red Sox Among Suitors, ‘High’ On Utilityman

Plenty of options remain for the Boston Red Sox as the hot stove heats up.

The last few days have seen increased player movement around baseball, but among those still not signed include longtime Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernández.

And it appears the Red Sox remain interested in the 29-year-old.

Red Sox remain high on Kike’ Hernandez. Mets and others also interested. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 20, 2021

Heyman reported Tuesday that the Red Sox were interested in Hernández, and MassLive’s Chris Cotillo indicated last week that the Red Sox had been in contact with him.

In late December, the Red Sox were rumored to have strong interest in Hernandez, so these reports come as little surprise.

The addition of Hernándezwould provide a boost to the Red Sox defensively at second base, where he likely would compete with Christian Arroyo, Michael Chavis and Jonathan Arauz for the everyday role.

Hernández is a career .240 hitter, but is an incredibly gifted defender that can play pretty much anywhere on the field. He does also show a little pop offensively on occasion, smacking 17 homers in 2019 with 21 the year before, while posting a career .738 OPS.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images