Kris Bryant Trade Reportedly Discussed By Cubs, Blue Jays

A potential Kris Bryant trade remains one of the most intriguing topics of the Major League Baseball offseason.

The star third baseman has seen his name mentioned in trade rumors for weeks as the Chicago Cubs kick off a rebuild. And the Toronto Blue Jays are among the teams who have explored a deal for Bryant, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Monday afternoon.

“Sources: The Blue Jays, still seeking a major offseason move, are among the clubs that have checked with the Cubs on Kris Bryant,” Morosi tweeted. “But there haven’t been active talks between the teams in recent weeks.”

The Blue Jays aren’t the only American League team who reportedly have discussed a Bryant trade. The Boston Red Sox, viewing the 29-year-old as a potential outfielder, reportedly talked with the Cubs early in the offseason but the trade talks eventually “faded.”

Bryant is a three-time All-Star as well as a National League MVP and Rookie of the Year winner. He was great in 2019, but 2020 was a far different story, as Bryant endured his worst campaign yet: .206 batting average to go along with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 34 games.