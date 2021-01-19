Kyrie Irving Addresses Extended Absence, Safety Protocol Violation

Kyrie Irving finally has spoken.

Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets’ last seven games, some of which due to “personal reasons.” The star point guard is expected to return to Brooklyn’s lineup Wednesday when the Nets visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Speaking with the media Tuesday, Irving briefly addressed his absence from the team.

“A lot of family and personal stuff going on,” Irving said, per a video of the virtual conference shared by SNY. “So, I just want to leave it at that.”

Irving violated the NBA’s health and safety protocols amid his absence. The 28-year-old was seen without a facemask at his sister’s birthday party. Irving wasn’t interested in speaking on the violation.

“Happy to be back. Happy to be around these guys,” Irving said. “Addressed the team, addressed everybody that needed to be addressed. Now, it’s time to move on.”

Wednesday will mark the first time we see Brooklyn’s new big three of Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden on display. Harden scored 32 and 34 points in his first two games with the Nets.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images