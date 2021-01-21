Kyrie Irving Has Awesome Response To Tribute Video From Cavaliers

Clearly, Cleveland still holds a special place in Kyrie Irving’s heart.

The Brooklyn Nets star is back in the city for his first game there since leaving in 2017. Cleveland honored Irving’s time with the team — which included the team’s first championship in 2016 — with a video tribute that ran during a timeout early in Wednesday’s contest at Quicken Loans Arena.

Irving clearly appreciated the gesture, and his response to it was both awesome and hilarious.

Check it out, via YES Network:

Kyrie Irving showing love to Cleveland 💍 pic.twitter.com/fypuriywuf — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 21, 2021

Classic Kyrie.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images