Kyrie Irving Has Awesome Response To Tribute Video From Cavaliers

Irving won a championship with the team in 2016

by

Clearly, Cleveland still holds a special place in Kyrie Irving’s heart.

The Brooklyn Nets star is back in the city for his first game there since leaving in 2017. Cleveland honored Irving’s time with the team — which included the team’s first championship in 2016 — with a video tribute that ran during a timeout early in Wednesday’s contest at Quicken Loans Arena.

Irving clearly appreciated the gesture, and his response to it was both awesome and hilarious.

Check it out, via YES Network:

Classic Kyrie.

More Basketball:

Celtics’ Brad Stevens Shared Touching Inauguration Story About Daughter

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related