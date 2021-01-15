Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Want To Make Things Work With James Harden

There’s a new big three in the NBA following Wednesday’s four-team blockbuster trade.

The move sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, where he joins fellow All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. That’s a lot of talent and personality for one locker room.

But Nets general manager Sean Marks thinks the duo will do what it takes to make things work with Harden on the court. He even asked for their thoughts on the move beforehand, and believes Irving and Durant have the “conviction” to make the trio work.

“At the end of the day, that’s what we need to hear,” Marks said during a video press conference, per ESPN. “And that’s the level of sacrifice and these guys know it. And each one of these guys is capable of, you know, leading a team, being the star player on a team and so forth. And, you know, there will be nights when each one has that opportunity. Maybe two or three have that opportunity on any night.”

Each player is pretty accustomed to being in the spotlight, so this is no small ask for either player. But according to Marks, both Irving and Durant have accepted things will be a bit different with Harden around.