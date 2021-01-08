Kyrie Irving Will Miss Thursday’s Nets-76ers Game For Personal Reasons

Kyrie Irving will not be on the court for the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

And it appears head coach Steve Nash found out about two hours prior to the start of the game.

Irving is dealing with a personal matter, Brooklyn announced shortly before tip-off.

“I don’t know. I sent him a message. I just found out. So I just sent him a message in the last half hour and haven’t heard back yet,” Nash told reporters, via The New York Post’s Brian Lewis. “Obviously thinking about him and hope all is well and, yeah, it’s a private matter.

“… I haven’t spoke to him yet. I’ve messaged him. When I found out I came in here and basically talked to you guys, so I don’t have an update on him.”

The team already is without Kevin Durant as he continues to quarantine under the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images