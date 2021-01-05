Lamar Jackson Asks Donald Trump To Commute Rapper Kodak Black’s Sentence

Donald Trump has roughly two weeks left in office, and Lamer Jackson hopes the president of the United States will lend a helping hand.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback took to Twitter on Tuesday to request President Trump commute rapper Kodak Black’s three-year sentence. Black, who’s real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, had the punishment issued in November 2019 after lying about his criminal record in order to buy guns.

“Hey @realDonaldTrump @potus my friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted. The system punished him way to hard for a paperwork crime #freekodak,” he tweeted.

Trump has pardoned commuted to over two dozen sentences in the final weeks of his one-term presidency.