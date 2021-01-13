Lamar Jackson Not Looking Forward To Possible First Snow Game Of Career

This NFL postseason has been full of firsts for Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback earned his first playoff victory Sunday in the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. Jackson was previously 0-2 before earning his first win after trailing by double digits.

The firsts might not be over, either. Jackson could play in his first-ever snow game Saturday in the divisional round against the Buffalo Bills.

And when we say he has no experience in the snow, we mean it.

“Zero,” he told reporters Tuesday, via ESPN. “Saturday would be my first time playing football in the snow, if it does (snow). Hopefully, it don’t.”

Well, this could get interesting.

The AFC Divisional Round game between the No. 5 Ravens and No. 2 Bills is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

