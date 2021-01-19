Lamar Jackson Thanks Bills Fans For Donating To QB’s Preferred Charity

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens might have lost to the Bills in the Divisional Round, but the quarterback has reason to be pleased with Buffalo fans after Saturday’s game.

Jackson, as you likely remember left Saturday’s game due to concussion protocol. Bills fans felt pity for Jackson and donated to one of his preferred charities in response.

So, Jackson took to Twitter on Monday to thank the fans for their generous gesture.

“Appreciate that #BillsMafia,” Jackson wrote. “Means A lot not to only me but those kids as well.”

Appreciate that #BillsMafia Means A lot not to only me but those kids as well💜💜 https://t.co/fDNjJMpni9 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 18, 2021

Awesome stuff.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images