Latest Alex Smith Injury Update Means Tom Brady, Bucs Could Catch Huge Break

Sounds like Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be able to treat Saturday as more of a tune-up game than anything else.

The Bucs, who grabbed the top Wild Card spot in the NFL with an 11-5 record, will face the Washington Football Team, which snuck into the playoffs at 6-10 by virtue of winning the horrid NFC East.

WFT has leaned on Alex Smith at quarterback when he’s been healthy during the back half of the season, but he’s working through a calf issue ahead of Saturday’s game.

But according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, things are heading in the wrong direction with Smith’s calf.

Which means we might get Brady vs. Taylor Heinicke.