Linda Holliday Calls Out ‘Trolls’ After Tom Brady Comment

An eyebrow-raising comment from Linda Holliday has resulted in quite a bit of attention for Bill Belichick’s girlfriend.

Holliday responded to an Instagram comment that laid blame on Belichick for letting longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walk away last offseason. In her response, Holliday, though she did say she was happy for Brady, incorrectly claimed that he didn’t score in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the New Orleans Saints.

Amid all the backlash, Holliday posted a statement on Instagram.

“My account will be going private in the next few hours I am exhausted by the number of trolls and cruel people who have hammered my social media accounts recently. I’m not ’embarrassed’ by anything I’ve said. In fact, several news outlets understood what I meant about defensive TD’s and validated it. BUT, I am tired of trolls!! I’m not sure when it became ok to verbally abuse and harass people on social media. I look forward to staying connected with my personal friends.”

It’s unclear how long Holliday plans to keep her account private for. However, it does sound like the backlash against her remarks isn’t going to die down anytime soon — especially because of her connection to the Patriots organization.

