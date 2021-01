At long last, the Premier League’s biggest game will have consequences at the top-end of the standings.

Liverpool will host Manchester United on Sunday in a Premier League Round 18 game. Liverpool enters the matchup in second place and just three points behind first-place Manchester United.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Manchester United in the United States:

When: Sunday, Jan. 17 at 11:30 a.m. ET

