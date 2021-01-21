Liverpool Vs. Burnley: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

The Reds lose a Premier League home game for the first time since 2017

Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley in the Premier League on Thursday.

It’s marks the Reds’ first loss at Anfield in the league since April 2017 — ending the club-record unbeaten streak at 68 — as Ashley Barnes fired in an 83rd-minute penalty.

Divock Origi came closest to delivering a breakthrough for the hosts but struck the crossbar toward the end of the first half.

Despite dominating possession and forcing goalkeeper Nick Pope into a number of saves, Jurgen Klopp’s men were unable to take anything from the game.

