Liverpool Vs. Manchester United: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Sunday’s Liverpool-Manchester United tilt ended in a 0-0 draw, though the latter had a chance to put it away late.

Roberto Firmino had multiple chances put points on the board in the first half, but failed to find the back of the net.

He has a prime opportunity to start the scoring right before halftime, but his shot was deflected into the arms of David de Gea to keep the game scoreless.

On the other side, Paul Pogba nearly scored on a close-range attempt in the final minutes of the game. But Alisson Becker made a solid save to keep the Reds alive.

Manchester City’s Marcus Rashford and Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho were handed yellow cards.

Despite outshooting Manchester United 17-8, Liverpool simply couldn’t put it away. Only three of the team’s shots were on target.

Thumbnail photo via Liverpool Vs. Manchester United