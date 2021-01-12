Liverpool Women’s Manager Vicky Jepson Parts Ways With Reds

Liverpool FC can confirm that women’s manager Vicky Jepson has left the club by mutual consent.

It brings an end to a partnership which has lasted more than a decade and included various roles at the club.

Jepson began in 20009, as LFC Foundation’s program lead for women and girls’ football, spreading the message about the women’s game.

She spent seven years as a Foundation coach at home and sometimes abroad, taking on extra roles within the women’s Academy and working through the age groups. She progressed to the Girls’ Centre of Excellence, where she enjoyed five years as LFC Women’s development squad manager.

After a brief spell as assistant manager she was appointed manager of LFC Women in October 2018.