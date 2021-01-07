Looks Like Bruins’ David Pastrnak Is Big Fan Of Celtics’ Payton Pritchard

Payton Pritchard put a much-needed smile on Celtics’ fans faces Wednesday night, including a big Boston sports favorite.

Yes, it appears David Pastrnak is aboard the Pritchard hype train, as evidenced by his latest Instagram story. The Boston Bruins star gave the Celtics rookie a quick shoutout following his game-winning basket against the Miami Heat.

“This guy Never gives up on a play!” Pastrnak wrote, via Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan. “Celtics win 👊👊👊goodnight.”

David Pastrnak is on the Payton Pritchard hype train. pic.twitter.com/TWjwFLiv7n — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 7, 2021

And just like that, Pritchard has the Pastrnak seal of approval.