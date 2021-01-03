Luck On Giants’ Side During Wild Ending To Week 17 Game Against Cowboys

The NFC East has been a relative dumpster fire this season, albeit an entertaining one.

As such, it only was fitting the important Cowboys-Giants clash Sunday afternoon featured a purely bonkers ending.

New York appeared to lock up a victory with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter. With New York leading 23-19 and Dallas only having two timeouts in its pocket, Wayne Gallman ripped off an 8-yard run for a first down. But the Giants running back coughed up the football at the conclusion of the scamper, resulting in a pile of players fighting for possession.

After the dust settled, officials determined Gallman regained possession after fumbling. The fourth-year pro sat on the football before somehow getting his arms around it.

The Giants, who started the season 1-7, still have a shot to reach the playoffs. New York will win the NFC East if the Washington Football Team loses to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

