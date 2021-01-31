Marcus Smart Injury: Celtics Reveal How Much Time Guard Could Miss

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will miss some time, but it could have been much worse.

Smart exited Boston’s 96-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night after suffering a calf injury in the fourth quarter. He was quickly ruled out of the game.

The injury had many wondering about Smart’s long-term availability, but according to the team, it seems Smart is (relatively) fine.

The Celtics released the following statement Sunday afternoon:

Following an MRI this morning, Celtics guard Marcus Smart was diagnosed with a Grade I tear of his left medial gastrocnemius. He is currently expected to return in approximately 2-3 weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Boston will play seven games between Feb. 2 and Feb. 14 with a difficult West Coast road trip against the Warriors, Kings, Clippers, Sun and Jazz.

Smart’s absence is more noteworthy as the Celtics already are without rookie guard Payton Pritchard and Kemba Walker is not likely to play back-to-backs.

The Celtics previously hinted at Pritchard, recovering from a Grade I MCL sprain, being able to return to on-court activities at the end of this week. Pritchard’s return would help offset Smart’s absence.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images