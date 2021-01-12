Martellus Bennett Recalls Patriots’ Super Bowl LI Win In Humorous Tweet

Martellus Bennett still is basking in the glow of winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots.

And for good reason.

Bennett was a key player on the New England team that shocked the Atlanta Falcons in erasing a 28-3 deficit to win Super Bowl LI. The athletic tight end did drop a would-be game-winning touchdown in overtime, but he nevertheless drew a pass interference penalty, setting up James White’s walk-off score.

The ever-entertaining Bennett on Monday used Twitter to humorously recall the night he won his only Lombardi Trophy.

“I’m a Super Bowl Champion just in case some of yall forgot,” Bennett tweeted. “It was that one that’s considered the greatest comeback in the history of forever. Yea I was one of those dudes on that team. It was tite.”

It was tight, Martellus. It was tight.

Bennett played a huge role on the 2016 Patriots after Rob Gronkowski suffered a season-ending injury. He returned to New England the next season following a bizarre exit from the Green Bay Packers, but only appeared in two games due to various injuries.

The 33-year-old retired from the NFL in 2018 following a successful 10-year career in the NFL. The Patriots, despite Gronkowski’s best efforts in 2018, really haven’t received much tight end production since the 2017 campaign.

As for the Falcons, they have regressed to NFL mediocrity — perhaps even worse — in the years since their infamous Super Bowl collapse. Atlanta enters this offseason in need of a new coach and, depending on who you ask, a new quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images