Mason Rudolph Willing To Talk With Myles Garrett About 2019 Brawl

Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph have not spoken since engaging in a nasty brawl at the end of a November 2019 game.

As you likely remember, the two traded blows after Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and bashed him over the head with it. Garrett later accused Rudolph of sparking the fight by uttering a racial slur, which Rudolph has denied repeatedly.

Now, Rudolph just wants to talk. And he’s open to doing so at Sunday’s regular-season finale at FirstEnergy Stadium if Garrett is, too.

“I’m happy to hear Myles out with whatever he would — if he wants to approach me, if he wants to talk,” Rudolph told reporters Friday, via ESPN. “He’s a great player, and they are playing well as a defense. He’s a menace in the backfield. He’s very disruptive. When they are playing at their best, he’s sack-fumbling and he’s getting to the quarterback. Obviously, you are very aware of that, and you treat him with great respect.”

We’ll see what happens Sunday. Kickoff, by the way, is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

