Matt Grzelcyk Injury: Latest On Bruins Defenseman After Scary Crash Into Boards

Impressively, Matt Grzelcyk is doing just fine.

During the Boston Bruins’ eventual win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night at TD Garden, the defenseman dashed toward the end boards with speed, then lost an edge and crashed into the wall.

It was a frightening injury, and Grzelcyk favored one leg as he skated back to the Bruins’ bench. But he, surprisingly, never went to the dressing room and actually returned to the game — though he didn’t end up playing in overtime.

The blueliner got a maintenance day Friday, but Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy expects Grzelcyk to be good to go when the B’s and Flyers meet again Saturday night.

“Grizz actually felt pretty good (Friday),” Cassidy told reporters during a Zoom conference. “Didn’t go on the ice obviously, so he’ll try in the morning. I suspect he’ll play. Went into the boards awkward, but, knock on wood, nothing serious.”

Grzelcyk has been an important part of the Bruins’ back end this season, logging heavy minutes on a pairing with Brandon Carlo. Should he be unable to play, John Moore is a likely candidate to replace him.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images