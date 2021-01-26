Matt Grzelcyk Injury: Update On Bruins Defenseman Ahead Of Penguins Game

Matt Grzelcyk’s stay on the sidelines might be short-lived.

The Boston Bruins defenseman could be in the lineup Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated after morning skate. Grzelcyk will be a true game-time decision, as he’ll take part in warmup before the game to determine if he’s good to go.

Grzelcyk crashed awkwardly into the boards during the second period of last Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Though he did not end up leaving the game, he was held out of the overtime period.

He was feeling OK Friday, but did not end up playing in Saturday’s game, paving the way for Connor Clifton to make his season debut.

But after missing Monday’s practice, the 27-year-old was back on the ice during Tuesday’s morning skate, and should slot right back into his spot on the second pairing with Brandon Carlo and as the quarterback of the top power-play unit if he plays.

