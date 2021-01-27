Matthew Stafford Rumors: Details Of ‘Significant Interest’ In Lions QB

If you’re an NFL general manager who wants Matthew Stafford, you apparently have a lot of company.

The Detroit Lions have fielded trade calls on the star quarterback from a “third” of the NFL, Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning. Stafford reportedly is available in a trade and the Lions are willing to work with the 32-year-old on an ideal destination.

“The Lions immediately began fielding calls from teams interested,” Rapoport said. “From what I understand, a third of the league has called the lions — significant interest in Matthew Stafford. Should be able to get at least a first-rounder there.”

Rap reports about a third of the league called on Stafford https://t.co/Y0DlR1TXYS — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 27, 2021

Looks like we got a bidding war on our hands.