Matthew Stafford Rumors: Details Of ‘Significant Interest’ In Lions QB

If you’re an NFL general manager who wants Matthew Stafford, you apparently have a lot of company.
The Detroit Lions have fielded trade calls on the star quarterback from a “third” of the NFL, Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning. Stafford reportedly is available in a trade and the Lions are willing to work with the 32-year-old on an ideal destination.
“The Lions immediately began fielding calls from teams interested,” Rapoport said. “From what I understand, a third of the league has called the lions — significant interest in Matthew Stafford. Should be able to get at least a first-rounder there.”
Looks like we got a bidding war on our hands.
As for which team Stafford could land with, your guess is as good as ours. Fans can’t stop bringing up the New England Patriots, but all arrows currently appear to be pointing toward the Indianapolis Colts.