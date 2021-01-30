Matthew Stafford Rumors: Mutual Interest Between Quarterback, This Team

Matthew Stafford is going to have a say in where he is traded, and it appears at least one team has caught his attention.

The Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford and the Detroit Lions reportedly have agreed to part ways. He’s still under contract, so the Lions have to work with him to get a trade done.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, one of the teams Stafford could envision himself with is the Rams.

Sources: Matthew Stafford considers the Rams a viable contender in his trade market with the Lions. While it’s unclear what the Rams can do with Jared Goff’s long-term deal on the books, they’ve explored the possibilities with Stafford. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 29, 2021

The timing of this report is interesting, as another report emerged earlier this week that the Rams were considering trading their quarterback, Jared Goff, who also carries a big price tag but is not quite as reliable of a signal-caller as Stafford.

But the fit is great. Nobody airs it out these days quite like Stafford, and the Rams have a good stable of receivers. Los Angeles is a playoff-caliber team, but the addition of the 32-year-old could give them a needed boost.

It’s going to be fascinating to see how the quarterback market shakes out this offseason. A lot of teams seem willing to move their quarterback, but it feels to a degree that the supply is going to outweigh the demand.

Time will tell.

