Matthew Stafford’s Wife Confirms Husband’s Impending Lions Exit

Matthew and Kelly Stafford soon will have new home.

Last week, reports emerged of the Detroit Lions planning to work with Stafford on a trade that will send the 2009 No. 1 overall pick to a new team. In the days sense, Stafford has seen his name connected with many NFL teams, including the New England Patriots.

Kelly, Matthew’s wife, took to Instagram on Monday to confirm the pair’s looming Detroit exit.

Take a look:

Thank you. This place, our home, the people… it’s hard to find the words to explain what this place means to me. Random tears come very often when I think about not being here. This place supported me during the toughest time of my life and during the happiest times and I want to thank y’all in the right way. Whenever I figure out what the future holds, you’ll be hearing from me again with a thank you that hopefully shows how much gratitude and love I have for this place.. but until then we are going to enjoy our time left in Michigan to the fullest because there really is no other place like it. #detroitvseverybody #staffordstrong

Where Stafford winds up remains to be seen. Should he go to a talented team, the 32-year-old certainly is good enough to turn that franchise into a legitimate contender.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images