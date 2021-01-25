Max Kellerman Eats Crow, Sends Great Tweet After Tom Brady Leads Bucs To Super Bowl

Tom Brady hasn’t fallen off a cliff.

In fact, he’s one win away from once again reaching football’s mountaintop.

Brady earned a trip to his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. It wasn’t a scintillating performance by Brady, who threw three interceptions against the Green Bay Packers, but it was enough to land the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the NFC crown.

Shortly after the Bucs held on for a 31-26 win over the Packers, Max Kellerman poked fun at himself while praising Brady on Twitter.

Tom Brady has had a full Hall of Fame career…in the time SINCE I made the cliff prediction. — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) January 24, 2021

Kellerman is right. The “First Take” co-host fired off the infamous claim in July 2016 when he declared Brady was “just about done.” Brady proceeded to guide the New England Patriots to three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, winning two. After a “down” season in 2019 — the Patriots went 12-4 and won the AFC East — Brady now once again finds himself quarterbacking one of the last two teams standing.

So, upon further review, Brady wasn’t near the cliff. He wasn’t even close.

