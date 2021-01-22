Mic’d Up Trent Frederic Chirping P.K. Subban Is Wild, Hilarious

Trent Frederic has proven he’s not afraid to back things up with his fists.

Good thing, because he has an A-plus chirp game.

In the Boston Bruins’ opening series with the New Jersey Devils, it was clear the young Bruins forward was getting under the skin of Jersey blueliner P.K. Subban — who isn’t exactly a fan favorite in Boston dating back to his time with the Montreal Canadiens.

The two never came to blows, but in a new episode of “Behind The B,” which will air again on NESN at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Frederic was mic’d up for some of their sparring.

Frederic asked Subban to fight, and Subban finally said he would when he was ready (that moment never came).