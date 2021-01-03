Mike Evans Injury: Bruce Arians Gives Much-Anticipated Update On Star WR

Sunday’s game largely was inconsequential for the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So when Mike Evans got hurt, the only thought was about his status for next week — not if he’d return Sunday.

Tampa’s star wideout left during the Bucs’ eventual win over the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury. But after waiting with bated breath through the rest of the game for an update on Evans, Tampa fans received a largely encouraging one from head coach Bruce Arians.

Bruce Arians on mike Evans' injury: "Knock on wood, we don't think there's any serious damage. We'll know more in the next 24 hours." #GoBucs — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) January 3, 2021

The Bucs finish Tom Brady’s first season in Tampa with an 11-5 record. Having Evans available will be huge for its playoff hopes.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images