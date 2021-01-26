Mike Florio ‘Loves’ Idea Of Matthew Stafford Playing For This Team

Matthew Stafford’s days in Detroit are numbered.

Multiple reports over the weekend indicated the Lions and the veteran quarterback are preparing to split over the offseason. Those rumors since have been confirmed by Stafford’s wife, Kelly, who effectively said goodbye to the city of Detroit and the Lions organization via Instagram.

A number of different teams have been identified as potential landing spots for Stafford. Rex Ryan suggested the Cowboys, in the event Jerry Jones and Co. botch the Dak Prescott situation. Mike Florio, meanwhile, has Dallas’ intrastate rival on the brain.

The Pro Football Talk insider “loves” the idea of Stafford playing with the Houston Texans, citing the 32-year-old’s connection to the Lone Star State.

The Texans should be interested in Stafford, as a Deshaun Watson offseason trade almost feels inevitable at this point. But the latest reports suggest Stafford and the Lions will work on a trade together, so it’s tough to envision he’ll be dumped off in Houston. Stafford’s priority at this stage in his NFL career appears to be winning, and he wouldn’t be set up to do so with the Texans.

So while Houston probably is bound for a changing of the guard under center, Stafford most likely won’t be Watson’s replacement.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images