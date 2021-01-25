Mike Florio Suggests Possible Landing Spots For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers captured the football world’s attention Sunday, but it wasn’t for his play in the NFC Championship Game.

Rodgers offered some noteworthy remarks following his team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field. None more so than a remark about his future, which the Green Bay Packs quarterback labeled as “uncertain.”

Football fans and media members alike immediately began theorizing where Rodgers could end up if and the Packers elected to part ways over the offseason. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes there are six teams that sit above the rest as the “top potential destinations” for the likely 2020 NFL MVP.

Top potential Aaron Rodgers destinations in 2021: 49ers, Patriots, Steelers, Raiders, Colts, Saints. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 25, 2021

All of Florio’s suggestions make sense. Philip Rivers already has walked away from Indianapolis and the NFL altogether, and Drew Brees is expected to follow his lead into retirement. Ben Roethlisberger probably isn’t too far away from retiring either, and he’s also on the books for a salary cap hit of over $41 million for the 2021 season. New England, San Francisco and Las Vegas, meanwhile, all were victimized by underwhelming quarterback play in 2020.

One has to imagine the Packers aren’t keen on trading Rodgers, who’s under contract for next season and has the option to opt out after the 2021 campaign. But the same was said about Deshaun Watson and the Texans not too long ago, and it sure seems as though the 25-year-old will force his way out of Houston in due time.

It’s far too early to start seriously talking about the idea of Rodgers playing for a team other than the Packers. But perhaps the hypothetical will become more realistic in the spring and summer.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images